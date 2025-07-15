Two big ogas for commercial pilots association don reject tori say na human error cause di Air India crash wey kill 260 pipo. Dis one happun after di first investigation report show say di plane engine fuel switch dem bin dey turn off.

Di report wey India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) release on Saturday no talk wetin cause di June 12 wahala or point finger give anybody. But e show say one pilot ask di other one why e off di fuel, and di second pilot talk say e no off am.

Dem no give more gist about wetin di pilots yarn for cockpit.

Di Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) talk say dem dey "deeply disturbed" by di kind tori wey dey fly upandan, especially di one wey dey suggest say na pilot suicide.

'Deeply insensitive'

"No be now we go dey talk dis kain tori," dem talk for statement wey dem release on Sunday. Dem add say, "e no make sense to dey talk dis kain thing wey go pain di pipo and family wey di mata touch."

"To just talk say na pilot suicide without beta evidence no follow at all. E no respect di profession," dem add.

Di first investigation report don make some aviation experts dey reason say maybe na di pilots do am by mistake or dem do am on purpose wey make di London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash after e take off from Ahmedabad for western India.

ICPA dey talk about di experts wey dey suggest say di engine fuel control switch no fit move by itself, na pesin go move am.

'Presuming guilt of pilots'

Di Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA India), wey get 800 members, also talk say di investigation no dey open and dem no carry di correct people join body for di investigation. Dem talk say, "di investigation dey go like say dem don already blame di pilots and we no gree for dis kain thinking."

ALPA India president, Sam Thomas, talk dis one for statement wey dem release on Saturday.

ALPA, wey get 100,000 members for di world, also beg AAIB make dem allow dem join di investigation as "observers" so dat di investigation go dey clear for everybody.

Di crash kill almost everybody wey dey di plane – 241 people – and 19 people wey dey ground.