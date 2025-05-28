Israel ambassador to Senegal, Yuval Waks, chop embarasment from one university campus for Dakar on Tuesday afta students protest say dem no want am and dem dey shout pro-Palestinian slogans, according to wetin video wey dey circulate for social media show.

Waks bin dey invited to come talk for one conference wey dem organize for international relations matter for Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD), wey be di biggest and most popular higher institution for di kontri.

But as e reach di venue, plenty students gather for outside di hall, dey shout "Free Palestine", "Free Gaza" and "Israel na war criminal".

Videos wey dem share online show how students dey wave Palestinian flags, dey boo di new ambassador, and dem no gree make e talk for di event.

Security people escort Waks comot di campus and e no fit address di audience. Di protesters still dey follow am as e dey go, dey shout slogans and dey wave flags.

Waks, wey still be Israel ambassador to Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Chad, don present im credentials to Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on May 8.