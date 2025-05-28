WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Senegal university students boo Israeli ambassador comot
Di videos show say di students dey wave Palestinian flags, dey shout "Free Palestine" and dey boo di newly appointed envoy.
Senegal university students boo Israeli ambassador comot
Dem boo di Israeli ambassador out of di Dakar university. / Photo: X/@exclusifnet / Others
4 hours ago

Israel ambassador to Senegal, Yuval Waks, chop embarasment from one university campus for Dakar on Tuesday afta students protest say dem no want am and dem dey shout pro-Palestinian slogans, according to wetin video wey dey circulate for social media show.

Waks bin dey invited to come talk for one conference wey dem organize for international relations matter for Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD), wey be di biggest and most popular higher institution for di kontri.

But as e reach di venue, plenty students gather for outside di hall, dey shout "Free Palestine", "Free Gaza" and "Israel na war criminal".

Videos wey dem share online show how students dey wave Palestinian flags, dey boo di new ambassador, and dem no gree make e talk for di event.

Security people escort Waks comot di campus and e no fit address di audience. Di protesters still dey follow am as e dey go, dey shout slogans and dey wave flags.

Waks, wey still be Israel ambassador to Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Chad, don present im credentials to Senegal President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on May 8.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us