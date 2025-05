US President Donald Trump don talk say Turkey na "better place" and e praise President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "better leader."

Trump yarn dis one for White House during one meeting wey e get with ambassadorial nominees on Tuesday. For di meeting, each nominee introduce demsef and di country wey dem go represent.

When Tom Barrack, di nominee for Turkey, talk about di country, e tok about di historical importance of di place.

"Turkey na one of di most ancient civilisations," na wetin Barrack tok.

As e hear am, Trump reply say, "Better place, better leader, too."

Trump don announce Barrack nomination for di ambassadorship since December.

Erdogan tok on Monday say di relationship between Türkiye and US fit get "better momentum."

"I believe say we suppose and we go achieve dis one for di sake of our region, no matter di wahala, especially di lobbies wey dey try scatter di cooperation between di two countries," na wetin Erdogan tok give reporters after one Cabinet meeting.