Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger recall dia ambassadors from Algeria
Mali dey accuse Algeria say dem shoot down dia surveillance drone for border last week.
The three countries formed a bloc known as AES after breaking away from ECOWAS. / Others
7 Eprel 2025

Mali don accuse dia neighbour Algeria say dem shoot down one of dia surveillance drone wey dey near di border wey dem two countries dey share. Di security minister talk dis one for national TV on Sunday.

Di West African country, plus dia allies Burkina Faso and Niger, don tok say dem go call back dia ambassadors from Algeria for consultation sake of di mata. Dem announce dis one for joint statement wey dem release on Sunday.

Mali tok say dem find di drone wreckage about 9.5 kilometers south of di border with Algeria after dem shoot am down for di night between March 31 and April 1.

‘Irresponsible act’

Di Malian government tok say dem don confirm “with absolute certainty” say na di Algerian regime destroy di Malian Armed Forces drone for one premeditated hostile action.

Di three Sahel countries—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—condemn di “irresponsible act by di Algerian regime” for dia joint statement.

Meanwhile, Algeria Defence Ministry for April 1 tok say di army shoot down one “armed surveillance drone” wey enter di North African country airspace near Tinzaouaten, one community wey dey for di border area. Dem no give more details about di mata.

Mali army bin tok for dia own statement dat time say one of dia unmanned aircraft crash while e dey do routine surveillance mission.

