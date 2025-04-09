Di United States don comot from di tok wey dem dey do for London to push decarbonisation for di shipping sector, and dem talk say dem go consider "reciprocal measures" to balance any fees wey dem fit charge US ships, na wetin one diplomatic note talk.

Delegates dey di UN shipping agency headquarters dis week to negotiate how dem go take reduce carbon emissions so di global shipping industry fit reach net zero by "around 2050."

One proposal wey some countries, including di European Union, submit to di UN International Maritime Organization (IMO), na to agree on di world first carbon levy for shipping greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

"Di US no gree for any plan wey go impose economic measures against dia ships based on GHG emissions or di kind fuel wey dem dey use," na wetin di diplomatic demarche wey US send to ambassadors talk.

"Because of dis reasons, di US no dey participate for di IMO 3rd Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting wey dey happen from April 7-11, and dem dey beg una government to rethink una support for di GHG emissions measures wey dem dey consider."

E no clear how many of di IMO 176-member countries don receive di note.

"If dem go ahead with dis kain unfair measure, our government go consider reciprocal measures to balance any fees wey dem charge US ships and also compensate di American people for any economic wahala wey go come from di GHG emissions measures wey dem adopt," di note from Washington talk.

Environmental policy

Di US also no gree for "any proposed measure wey go fund any environmental or other projects wey no concern di shipping sector," di note add.

US officials for Washington no talk anything when dem contact dem late on Tuesday.

Di IMO never receive any communication yet, na wetin one IMO spokesperson talk on Wednesday.

Shipping, wey dey carry about 90 percent of world trade and dey contribute almost 3 percent of di world carbon dioxide emissions, don dey face pressure from environmentalists and investors to take serious action, including carbon levy.