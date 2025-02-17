Israel don collect shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs from di United States afta US President Donald Trump remove di block wey di former President Joe Biden administration put for di export of di bombs, na wetin di defence ministry tok.

Di MK-84 na unguided bomb wey weigh 2,000 pounds, e fit tear through thick concrete and metal, and e dey create wide blast radius.

Di Biden administration bin no gree clear di bombs for export to Israel because dem dey worry say e fit affect di densely populated areas for Palestine Gaza.

Di Biden administration send thousands of di 2,000-pound bombs to Israel afta October 7, 2023, but dem later hold one of di shipments. Na last month Trump come lift di hold.

“Di munitions shipment wey land for Israel tonight, wey Trump administration release, na big asset for di Air Force and di IDF, and e show di strong partnership wey dey between Israel and di United States,” na wetin Defence Minister Israel Katz tok late for Saturday.

Di shipment land afta days of worry about whether di fragile ceasefire for Gaza wey dem agree last month go hold, as both sides dey accuse each oda say dem no respect di terms of di deal to stop di fight so dem fit exchange hostages wey dey Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and detainees wey dey Israeli jails.

Washington don announce billions of dollars assistance for Israel since Tel Aviv brutal war for Gaza start.