Nigeria and Niger tok how terrorists dey threaten both kontris
Di toks focus on di terror threat wey dey along dia borders, "dis na di real obstacle to di effective implementation of all development programmes", di statement yarn.
17 Eprel 2025

Di foreign ministers for Nigeria and Niger don hold meeting to tok about cross-border security, terrorism, and economic cooperation, even though tension dey between di two neighbours since di July 2023 coup wey happun for Niger.

Dis meeting happun after Nigeria renew dia call dis month say make dem release Niger former President Mohamed Bazoum, wey dem dey hold for di presidential palace for Niamey under strict detention.

Nigeria Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar waka go Niamey go meet Niger Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare. Na di second time senior Nigerian official dey visit Niger since di coup, afta General Christopher Musa, Nigeria defence chief, visit dem for August.

“Di tok dem happun for better friendly environment and e give chance to look well-well di challenges wey di two countries dey face,” na wetin di two ministers talk for dia joint statement.

Di meeting focus on di wahala of terrorism wey dey di border area, as dem tok say e dey block di way for development programmes to work well-well, according to di statement.

For economic cooperation, dem discuss di railway project wey go connect Nigerian cities like Kano and Katsina to Maradi for Niger. Dem plan say di railway go open by 2026.

Dem still tok about di construction of Trans-Sahara Highway and di planned Trans-Saharan gas pipeline, plus di matter of customs and taxation.

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali don comot from di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) since di beginning of di year. Dem accuse ECOWAS say dem no fit fight terrorist groups well. Di three military-led countries don form dia own group wey dem call Alliance of Sahel States.

