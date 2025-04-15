Di UK go join hand wit African Union, EU, France, and Germany on Tuesday for London to host one conference wey go mark two years since di Sudan conflict start.

Di one-day conference gather foreign ministers and big humanitarian leaders for London to discuss di humanitarian wahala wey dey happen for Sudan.

For one statement, di British Foreign Office talk say international representatives go reason how dem fit end di conflict peacefully and solve di problems wey dey stop aid from reach di people wey need am pass.

But Sudan foreign minister don vex say dem no invite Sudanese authorities come di conference. E talk say di action show as Britain dey soft for di militia matter.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary David Lammy go announce new life-saving aid wey worth £120 million ($158.4 million) to help over 650,000 Sudanese people.

E go also talk about steps wey go make humanitarian access better and how dem fit find long-term political solution to di crisis wey still dey go on.

Lammy talk before di conference say, "We need to act now to stop di crisis from turn to big catastrophe, make we ensure say aid go reach di people wey need am di most."

African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, talk say: "Di African Union dey committed to help all di people of Sudan build better democratic future by working to silence di guns."

Since April 15, 2023, di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) don dey fight di army for who go control Sudan, and di fight don cause thousands of deaths and one of di world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Over 20,000 people don die and 15 million don lose dia homes, according to wetin di UN and local authorities talk.

For recent weeks, di RSF don lose plenty territory for Sudan to di government forces.