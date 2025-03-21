South Africa don talk say America don comot hand for di climate finance agreement wey rich countries bin promise to help developing countries switch to clean energy. Di first country wey benefit from di program na South Africa.

Di program wey dem dey call Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) na big financial deal between rich countries and some developing economies to help dem comot from coal wey dey spoil di planet.

South Africa, wey get plenty coal but dey struggle with energy shortage, na di first developing country wey sign di JETP agreement for 2021.

But one unit for South Africa president office talk say under di administration of President Donald Trump, America don comot hand for di multi-million dollar deal wey dem get with Pretoria.

Di statement talk say, "Di Just Energy Transition Project Management Unit for di president office don accept di decision wey America make to comot from di Just Energy Transition Partnership with South Africa."

Dem talk say di South African government receive formal notice from di US embassy on top di matter on February 28, 2025. Dem also mention say di decision dey based on executive orders wey Trump issue for January and February.

Policy Wahala

America bin promise $56 million grant and potential commercial investment of $1 billion for di initiative. Di program wey dem first introduce for di UN climate talks for Scotland for 2021 get support from France, Germany, Britain, Canada, and di European Union.

South Africa, Senegal, Vietnam, and Indonesia na di first countries wey dem name as beneficiaries for di assistance.

Pretoria talk say even though America don comot, dem still get $12.8 billion pledge from di other partners.

Di relationship between Pretoria and Washington don dey get k-leg recently because of policy disagreements, including land ownership law.

Trump, wey one of him big supporter Elon Musk na South African-born, don stop aid to di country last month because of di law wey him claim, without evidence, go allow land seizure from white minority.

Di claim dey inside one executive order wey also mention di foreign policy clash between America and South Africa on top di Gaza war and di genocide case against Israel for di International Court of Justice.

Last week, South Africa talk say dem go still dey push di clean energy transition and go look for partnership with private sector.

Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa tell journalists during di G20 meeting say, "Our commitment to di just energy transition no dey depend on other sovereign powers."

South Africa, wey be di most industrialized nation for Africa, na one of di biggest polluters for di world as 80% of di electricity wey dem dey use dey come from coal.

