US President Donald Trump don talk say e dey surprise say dem no tell public early about Joe Biden cancer diagnosis, and e don make people dey speculate say dem fit don hide di matter.

"I dey surprise say dem no notify public since," Trump yarn reporters on Monday. E talk say e dey take "long time" before prostate cancer go reach di aggressive stage wey Biden office announce on Sunday.

Biden office talk on Sunday say dem don diagnose am wit "aggressive form" of prostate cancer wey don spread go im bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden go check for new finding of prostate nodule afta e dey experience urinary symptoms wey dey increase," di office talk. Dem still add say di disease get "Gleason score of 9" and e don "metastasize go bone."

Di office also talk say di 82-year-old former president and im family dey review treatment options wit im medical team.

"Na very, very sad situation. I feel bad about am," Trump talk.