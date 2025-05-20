WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Trump say dem hide Biden sickness wey be cancer
Trump say e take long time to reach Biden aggressive stage of prostate cancer.
Trump say dem hide Biden sickness wey be cancer
Presido Trump say e dey feel bad about di situation wey dey worry Biden / AFP
20 Me 2025

US President Donald Trump don talk say e dey surprise say dem no tell public early about Joe Biden cancer diagnosis, and e don make people dey speculate say dem fit don hide di matter.

"I dey surprise say dem no notify public since," Trump yarn reporters on Monday. E talk say e dey take "long time" before prostate cancer go reach di aggressive stage wey Biden office announce on Sunday.

Biden office talk on Sunday say dem don diagnose am wit "aggressive form" of prostate cancer wey don spread go im bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden go check for new finding of prostate nodule afta e dey experience urinary symptoms wey dey increase," di office talk. Dem still add say di disease get "Gleason score of 9" and e don "metastasize go bone."

Di office also talk say di 82-year-old former president and im family dey review treatment options wit im medical team.

"Na very, very sad situation. I feel bad about am," Trump talk.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us