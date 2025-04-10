Big wahala happen for one popular nightclub for di capital of Dominican Republic, as di roof collapse don kill at least 184 people, na wetin authorities tok late for Wednesday. Di search for people wey fit still dey alive don dey look hopeless.

Di nightclub collapse happen on Tuesday, and for two days now, families dey gather for di Jet Set club wey collapse for Santo Domingo. Dem dey wait for news about dia loved ones wey dem no fit find, and dem dey show police pictures of di missing people.

"We no go leave anybody behind," na wetin Juan Manuel Mendez, di oga for di country emergency operations center, tok for press conference.

Emergency workers go continue di work until dem find di last body, but di hope to find people wey still dey alive under di rubble don dey fade, as nobody don survive di collapse for more than 24 hours, Mendez add.

"For di next few hours, we go move from search and rescue to di phase wey we go recover di bodies," na wetin presidential spokesperson Homero Figueroa tok for statement.

Families still dey hold hope. One man, Alex de Leon, dey find him ex-wife wey be di mama of dia two pikin, plus one close friend wey dem no fit locate for di area near di nightclub.

"I no get any information about where dem dey," Alex tok. "My 15-year-old pikin dey cry, but di small one wey be 9 dey calm because we tell am say him mama dey work."

Relatives and friends of di missing people dey hold dia pictures and dey describe di clothes wey dem wear when di wahala happen, so e go help identify dem if dia body don change.

Earlier for Wednesday, authorities tok say dem don rescue 155 people from di rubble and carry dem go hospital. But dem no sabi di exact number of people wey dey inside di club when di roof fall.

From enjoyment to tragedy

Di wahala happen during one concert wey popular Dominican singer Rubby Perez dey perform.

Di event wey attract politicians, athletes, and other big people turn to nightmare after midnight as di roof suddenly collapse.

Perez na one of di victims, and di Ministry of Culture don announce say dem go do tribute for am on Thursday to honor him memory as "one of di big names for di country art" and di merengue music scene.

Di families of di victims wey dem don recover dia bodies don start to do dia burial.

President Luis Abinader attend di burial ceremony on Wednesday for Nelsy Cruz, di governor of northern Monte Cristi province and sister of former MLB player Nelson Cruz, wey be seven-time All-Star.

"We dey mourn her and di other victims," Abinader tok during di service.

Pitcher Octavio Dotel and slugger Tony Blanco, both former Major League Baseball players, na di victims too.

Di son of di public works and communications minister also die for di disaster.