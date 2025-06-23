President Bola Tinubu don call West African leaders make dem quick quick set up ECOWAS Standby Force to fight terrorism for di region.

Tinubu talk dis one for di 67th ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit wey happen for Abuja, Nigeria capital. E say West African countries gatz act sharp sharp to make di ECOWAS Standby Force work well well as tool wey go bring peace and stability.

"Di ECOWAS Standby Force gatz move from just idea to reality. E dey worry me say di thing dey slow, e dey take time pass wetin we expect," na wetin di President talk for one statement wey e post for X.

Di Nigerian leader still yarn say di threats wey di region dey face no dey respect border, as dem dey come from "sharp and dangerous networks."

Tinubu, wey hand over di ECOWAS chairmanship to Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone for di event, talk say no country fit solve di wahala of terrorism and external security threats alone.

"We gatz join hand, show political will, and work together to secure di region," na wetin Tinubu talk.

Di ECOWAS meeting dey happen as insurgents dey attack di Sahel and Lake Chad regions steady steady. Di attacks don increase, as dem dey raid places for Mali, enter big cities for Burkina Faso, and dey attack army for Niger. Even Nigeria, wey host di meeting, don see more attacks wey dey affect villagers and military bases recently.

Tinubu still talk say e dey hopeful say di diplomatic talks wey dem dey do with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger go make dem come back to di ECOWAS family.

"Under my chairmanship, I use all di diplomatic ways to talk and reason with our brothers for Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. I believe say dem go soon come back to di family," na wetin Tinubu yarn.

Apart from security, Tinubu still call for better economic cooperation. E talk say make dem empower di private sector and remove trade barriers so dat West Africa go fit reach di full potential wey e get.