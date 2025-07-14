US Presido Donald Trump don tok say im dey hope say dem go fit reach ceasefire agreement for Gaza between Israel and di Palestinian resistance group wey dem dey call Hamas.

“Gaza — we dey talk, and hopefully we go fit settle di mata well well for di next one week,” Trump tok dis one give reporters for Joint Base Andrews wey dey Maryland on Sunday.

Trump don first announce say Israel don gree to di conditions wey dem need for one 60-day ceasefire for Gaza, and Qatar plus Egypt na dem carry di proposal go give Hamas.

Hamas sef don respond well, dem tok say dem ready to start di negotiation to make di ceasefire agreement work and to exchange prisoners.

‘Collection camp’

Even though Israel don tok say di changes wey Hamas make for di Qatari proposal no dey acceptable, dem still send dia delegation go Doha to continue di talk.

Di negotiation for Doha dey focus on di temporary 60-day ceasefire, di release of 10 Israeli prisoners wey still dey alive and 18 wey don die, plus talk about permanent peace agreement.

Even though dem don settle many issues, di main wahala still be say Israel dey insist say dem go still control di buffer zone wey dey around Gaza perimeter.

Even if dem reach ceasefire agreement, Israel don announce say dem go still maintain military presence for Rafah and dem plan to set up one “collection camp” as part of dia plan to deport Palestinians go other countries.