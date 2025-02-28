CULTURE
Di Stradivarius violin wey dem make for 1714 don sell for 11.3 million dollars for auction
Di violin wey dem dey call "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius", wey Antonia Stradivari make for 1714, don sell for record price for one auction for New York.
Stradivarius-Auction / AP
28 Februwari 2025

Violin wey dem dey call "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius," wey Antonio Stradivari build for 1714, don sell for record price for auction wey dem do for New York. Di money wey dem make go turn scholarship for students for New England Conservatory.

Di famous violin wey Antonio Stradivari build for 1714, "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius," sell for $11.3 million for Sotheby’s auction. Dem bin dey expect say di violin go sell between $12 million to $18 million, but di final price no reach wetin dem dey hope for.

Dis violin na from Stradivari "Golden Period," di time wey him dey for di peak of him skill and sound quality. E get belief say famous composer Johannes Brahms use dis violin take get inspiration for him "D Major Violin Concerto." Plus, dem use di violin perform di concerto for di first time for 1879.

Sotheby’s oga madam, Marie-Claudia Jimenez, talk say, "Dis special violin na di peak of craftsmanship and classical music history. E unique sound and story dey capture di heart of collectors and music lovers." She still add say, "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius attract global attention and reach one of di highest prices wey dem don pay for musical instrument."

Di auction start with $8 million bid and quick reach $10 million. Di auctioneer, Phyllis Kao, dey find $10.5 million bid, but di room quiet. After di final $10 million bid, di auction end. Di final price include di auction house fees.

Di violin name come from famous Hungarian violin virtuoso Joseph Joachim and Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Ma family donate di violin to Boston New England Conservatory after him die. Di conservatory go use di money wey dem make for student scholarships.

New England Conservatory oga madam, Andrea Kalyn, talk say, "Dis sale go change di life of future students and create di biggest named scholarship fund for New England Conservatory." She still add say, "To get Joachim-Ma Stradivarius for campus na honor, and dem dey excited to see di legacy continue for di global stage."

