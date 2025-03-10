Hamas don tok say di Palestinian people get di right to control dia own land, and as long as di Israeli occupation dey continue, dem no go drop dia weapons.

Di head of Hamas diaspora office, Khaled Meshaal, yarn say no political system wey dem go force from outside fit work for dem.

On Sunday, Hamas share one video from di speech wey Meshaal give for one ceremony wey dem do for Cairo, Egypt, to honour Palestinian prisoners wey dem release and exile as part of prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Meshaal talk say, "Gaza na for di people wey dey dia; neither Gaza nor di West Bank people go exchange dia homeland for anywhere else."

‘Palestine no get substitute’

Meshaal emphasize say di Palestinians wey dey for Israeli-besieged Gaza and di occupied West Bank go still hold tight to dia land.

E talk say, "Palestine no get any substitute apart from Palestine. Even though we respect Arab and Islamic countries, nothing fit replace our homeland."

Meshaal also tok say na di Palestinian people go govern dia land, and dem no go allow any foreign political system to dey imposed on dem.

E highlight di importance of national unity to face di wahala wey Palestine dey encounter, and e call on di Arab world make dem stand gidigba with di Palestinian people.

E still tok say Gaza dey face big conspiracy, as dem dey try force di people comot dia land by starving dem.

E conclude say, "Di future of Gaza, di way dem go govern am, dia weapons, and di strength of dia resistance dey under threat."