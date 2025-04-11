Di Trump administration don add more than 6,000 immigrants wey dem put for database of dead Social Security people, wey mean say dem no go fit collect benefits or work again, na wetin US media report.

Dem add di immigrants for wetin dem dey call "death file" to take put pressure for undocumented immigrants make dem comot di country, na wetin di Washington Post talk on Thursday, as dem quote one White House official.

Dis policy dey align with other anti-immigration moves wey Donald Trump government don do since him second term start, like how dem send more than 200 suspected gang members go one notorious prison for El Salvador.

Social Security Numbers (SSNs) na important thing for people wey dey US, as dem dey use am report earnings, qualify for welfare benefits and other things.

Plenty people wey no get legal papers for di country still get US Social Security Number. Many of dem enter di country during Biden administration, wey allow some people enter temporarily to reduce illegal border crossing.

Weaponising di system

One White House official tell di Washington Post say once dem put person name for di Social Security system as dead, di person no go fit get job, rent house, open bank account or deal with federal agencies again - e go hard dem to survive for di country.

Di media talk say na staff from Elon Musk Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) spearhead di move to use di "death file."

As dem quote government documents, di New York Times report say di first group of 6,300 people na "convicted criminals and 'suspected terrorists.'"

But di two papers talk say di measure fit soon affect plenty more undocumented migrants.

To use di Social Security system against undocumented migrants follow di step wey dem take share taxpayer information from di Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with immigration authorities, as dem announce on Tuesday.

Millions of undocumented migrants don dey pay tax for long as way to boost their immigration case and also help di financial health of big US federal programs like Social Security.