UN call for end to Sudan wahala as war enter third year
Di United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres don beg say make pipo put pressure on di warring sides for Sudan to end di suffering.
Di UN chief say wetin dey happun for Sudan suppose end / AA
15 Eprel 2025

Di UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, don warn say di wahala wey dey happen for Sudan dey affect civilians well-well, and e call for global action to stop di fight as di war don enter im third year.

“Two years don pass for dis kain war wey dey scatter everywhere, Sudan still dey for big wahala, and na civilians dey suffer pass,” Guterres talk for one statement on Monday. E condemn di kain attack wey dem dey do anyhow for markets, hospitals, schools, and even places wey people dey run go hide.

“Almost 12 million people don run comot from dia house, and dis one don turn to di biggest displacement crisis for di world,” e talk. “More than 3.8 million people sef don waka enter neighbouring countries.”

E still talk say more than 30 million people need humanitarian help, and inside di number, 25 million dey face serious hunger. E warn say as di lean season dey near, famine don already dey for at least five places and e fit spread go other areas.

Guterres talk say dem dey attack aid workers too: at least 90 don lose dia life since di fight start. E call for accountability and talk say “independent, impartial, and transparent investigations into all di reports of violations and abuses dey very important.”

Thousands don die, millions don run comot

Guterres beg make dem renew political will, as e talk say “di only way wey civilians go dey safe na to end dis kain fight wey no get sense.”

“Di world no suppose forget di people of Sudan,” e add. E talk say di UN go continue to support peace efforts wey im personal envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, dey lead.

Since April 15, 2023, di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) dey fight di army for control of Sudan, and dis one don cause thousands of deaths and one of di worst humanitarian crises for di world.

More than 20,000 people don die and 15 million don run comot from dia homes, according to di UN and local authorities. But some US researchers talk say di death toll fit reach like 130,000.

Most of di people wey run comot from Sudan go Ethiopia, Egypt, Central African Republic (CAF), and Chad.

