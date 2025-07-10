BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
1 minit wey yu go read
Cbex crash: Nigerian Senate dey worry over Ponzi schemes
Di Senate warn say di effects of dis schemes dey make pipo take dia own lives and lose trust for financial institutions.
Nigeria Senate Presido - Godswill Akpabio / Others
10 Julai 2025

Di Senate don launch big investigation into di rise of Ponzi schemes for Nigeria after Crypto Bridge Exchange, digital investment platform wey pipo sabi as CBEX collapse and allegedly take N1.3tn from Nigerians.

Dis Ponzi scheme dey considered one of di biggest financial scams for Nigeria history.

Senators say di rise of Ponzi schemes happen because of regulatory failures and weak financial oversight.

Dem warn say di effects of dis scheme, like people taking dia own lives and losing trust for financial institutions, dey threaten Nigeria's social and economic stability.

Di Senate mandate five committees to investigate and hold public hearings for all six geopolitical zones.

Dem go look into how Ponzi schemes dey operate and why dem no stop dem.

Dem also go educate Nigerians about di risks of online financial schemes

Senators across party lines condemn di systemic failures wey allow Ponzi schemes to grow.

Dem say dem go make sure say dem hold regulatory agencies accountable for dia failures.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio say dem need to restore public trust and economic stability.

