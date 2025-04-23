Some Democratic members of Congress don waka go Louisiana to meet Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil, wey still dey for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centres. Dem call dia detention "national disgrace" and dem dey demand make dem release dem immediately.

Ozturk, wey be Turkish national wey dey do PhD for Tufts University, and Khalil, wey be Palestinian green card holder and Columbia University graduate, dem arrest dem last month. Federal agents carry dem as part of di Trump administration crackdown on pro-Palestinian students. Dem no charge any of dem for any crime.

Di delegation wey Representative Troy Carter from Louisiana lead, waka go di ICE facility for Jena on Tuesday, where dem dey hold Khalil. After dat, dem drive go Basile, wey dey two hours south, to visit Ozturk, according to CNN.

Di group include Senator Ed Markey, Representatives Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts, and Representative Bennie Thompson from Mississippi.

For press conference after dem meet Khalil and Ozturk, Senator Markey talk say di detention dey violate di First Amendment right to free speech and di Fifth Amendment right to due process.

"Di Trump administration just dey feel say dem fit carry people from anywhere for di country and put dem for places like dis. Na national disgrace," Markey talk.

Ozturk dem arrest am for March after one pro-Israel website, Canary Mission, target her because she co-write one op-ed wey dey call Tufts University to divest from Israel and recognise di "Palestinian genocide."

"Dem kidnap her," Pressley talk. "Dem carry her from di tight-knit community of Somerville."

"She dey go iftar meal during Ramadan to break her fast. She dey hungry, dem no give her food. She dey thirsty, dem no give her water. Dem even rough-handle her."

Khalil, wey be legal permanent resident and marry US citizen, dem arrest am because of him participation for pro-Palestine protests for Columbia University. Even though dem no charge am for any crime, dem no gree release am temporarily to attend di birth of him first pikin.

"Dis no be about enforcing di law — dis na di road to authoritarian state," McGovern talk. "I dey worry say dis administration dey bring new era of McCarthyism."

Markey talk say di Trump administration deliberately transfer di two students go Louisiana, far from dia homes and support network for Massachusetts and New York, so dem go dey under di Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals wey people dey see as hostile to immigrant rights.

"Dem carry her 1,500 miles from Somerville, Massachusetts," Markey talk about Ozturk. "Why dem do am? Because dis court na di most conservative Circuit Court of Appeals for di US. Dem wan limit di constitutional rights of Rumeysa Ozturk and Mahmoud Khalil."

Di lawmaker still raise alarm about Ozturk health. "She don get plenty asthma attacks," Markey talk. "Dem no dey give her di medical attention wey she need and deserve for dis facility."

Pressley talk say Khalil, wey run comot from Syria under di Assad regime, sabi wetin political oppression be. "Him sabi wetin authoritarian regime be — na wetin we dey see so," she talk.

Khalil miss di birth of him pikin because US authorities no gree release am temporarily, him wife talk. Noor Abdalla, wey be Khalil wife, talk say di decision na deliberate one to make dem suffer.

"My son and I no suppose dey navigate him first days for dis world without Mahmoud. ICE and di Trump administration don steal dis precious moments from our family to silence Mahmoud support for Palestinian freedom," she talk.

Trump administration dey accuse pro-Palestine protesters of promoting anti-Semitism and terrorism, but di activists dey deny di allegations.