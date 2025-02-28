Dis kain topic, we wan tok about how di name wey dem dey give sickness fit affect society health, di way people dey behave, and how e fit cause discrimination or mockery. We go use example from sickness like mpox virus, Spanish flu, and even COVID-19, to show say di name wey dem dey give sickness dey important pass wetin many people dey think.

For September 2024, World Health Organization (WHO) announce global public health emergency because of new type of mpox virus. Di virus dey spread fast for Congo Democratic Republic and some other African countries, and e don cause global concern. You fit ask, "Dem no dey call dis sickness another name before?" Yes, you dey correct. Before, dem dey call am monkeypox.

Because of pressure from health experts, especially people from Africa, WHO officially change di name to "mpox" for November 2022. Dis change no be just for science accuracy, but to stop di mockery, racism, and discrimination wey dey follow di name of di sickness.

Why name dey important? Name fit carry deep meaning, and sometimes e fit even make harmful stereotypes strong. When mpox first start, online forums full with racist comments wey dey link di sickness to African people. One medical journal, "The Lancet," show how dis kain stereotype fit harm people. E fit make people fear to find health care, take vaccine, or collect treatment, and dis one dey increase risk for everybody.

Di history of naming sickness after places or groups of people don dey long, and e dey always get bad result. Take "Spanish flu" as example. Di H1N1 pandemic wey happen between 1918 and 1920 no start for Spain, but na Spain report am openly because dem no join World War I. Other countries dey hide di news. But di name "Spanish flu" come make people dey link di sickness to Spain.

Naming sickness after people or places fit also make wrong beliefs strong. For example, Down syndrome wey dem first dey call "mongolism" na very offensive name. E take years of fight from scientists and advocacy groups before dem change di name to Down syndrome.

Another example na di way COVID-19 take dey. Di former US president, Donald Trump, call di virus "Chinese virus" or even "Kung flu." Dis kain talk cause big wahala. Critics accuse am say e dey promote racism and xenophobia. During di pandemic, hate crimes against Asians for US increase well well. Between March 2020 and June 2021, Stop AAPI Hate record over 9,000 cases of discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans.

Conclusion

Di kind language wey we dey use get real-life impact. "The Lancet" journal for 2022 talk say we suppose dey careful for how we dey name virus and other sickness. Di decision to change mpox name na correct step. But to make sure say health matter dey fair, accurate, and neutral, na all of us responsibility.

Thank you for una time. Until we meet again, make una stay well!