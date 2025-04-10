Turkey don tell Tel Aviv make dem stop dia "expansionist and occupying stance" sharp sharp, as dem warn say wetin dem dey do fit cause wahala for di region security and stability.

Di Turkish Defence Ministry tok on Thursday say di international community gatz do something to stop Israel from dey break law anyhow.

“Wetin Israel dey do for West Bank and di way dem dey attack dia neighbours dey scatter di peace and stability wey di region suppose get,” di ministry tok, as dem beg Tel Aviv make dem calm down.

Di Turkish ministry still tok say e dey important to stop di "provocative attacks wey dey threaten Syria territorial integrity and dey cause kasala for dia security," as dem advise Israel make dem behave well.