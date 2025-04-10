TURKISH
1 minit wey yu go read
Turkey beg Israel to stop di wahala attacks for Syria
Di Turkish Defence Ministry say di international community must take action to stop Israel illegal behavior.
Turkey beg Israel to stop di wahala attacks for Syria
Di ministry tok say Israel behaviour dey illegal and need to stop / AA
10 Eprel 2025

Turkey don tell Tel Aviv make dem stop dia "expansionist and occupying stance" sharp sharp, as dem warn say wetin dem dey do fit cause wahala for di region security and stability.

Di Turkish Defence Ministry tok on Thursday say di international community gatz do something to stop Israel from dey break law anyhow.

“Wetin Israel dey do for West Bank and di way dem dey attack dia neighbours dey scatter di peace and stability wey di region suppose get,” di ministry tok, as dem beg Tel Aviv make dem calm down.

Di Turkish ministry still tok say e dey important to stop di "provocative attacks wey dey threaten Syria territorial integrity and dey cause kasala for dia security," as dem advise Israel make dem behave well.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us