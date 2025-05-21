Two Asian immigrants wey dem dey hold for US immigration custody don deport go South Sudan, wetin legal experts dey call clear violation of federal court order, na wetin dia lawyers tok.

Di two men — one from Myanmar, di oda one from Vietnam — bin dey wait for dia immigration hearing for Texas when dia lawyers suddenly hear say dem don put dem for flight wey carry up to 10 oda people go South Sudan.

Lawyer Jacqueline Brown confirm di deportation afta her client no dey show again for ICE detainee database. One detention officer even confirm for email say di deportation happen “dis morning” and dem list South Sudan as di destination.

“Dis one dey go against federal ruling wey talk say dem no fit deport people go third-party country without proper notice or due process,” Brown tok.

Di deportation dey look like say e no respect Boston court emergency order wey stop dem from sending migrants go countries wey no be dia origin — especially places like South Sudan wey dey face humanitarian wahala — unless dem give di migrants chance to argue say dem fit face torture or persecution.