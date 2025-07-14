BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
Bitcoin hit $120K for di first time ever
Di hope say US go soon clear up di rules for bitcoin don push am reach new high while oda cryptocurrencies dey follow di upward trend.
US lawmakers dey set to debate digital asset bills dis week. / AP
14 Julai 2025

Bitcoin don pass $120,000 mark for di first time on Monday, dis na big milestone for di world biggest cryptocurrency as investors dey hope say di industry go get di policy wey dem don dey wait for dis week.

From Monday, di US House of Representatives go begin discuss some bills wey go fit give di digital asset industry di regulatory framework wey dem don dey ask for since.

Di mata don reach US President Donald Trump ear, wey even call himself di "crypto president" and dey push make policymakers change di rules to favour di industry.

Di expectations say di industry go get more support na wetin make bitcoin climb reach another record high of $121,207.55 for di Asian session on Monday. E later trade 1.5 percent higher for $120,856.34.

Di way bitcoin dey rise, wey don increase by 29 percent dis year so far, don make other cryptocurrencies join dey rise for di past few weeks, even as Trump dey cause wahala with him tariffs.

Ether, wey be di second-biggest token, climb reach di highest level for over five months at $3,048.23 on Monday and later dey for $3,036.24.

Di total market value for di sector don swell reach about $3.78 trillion, according to wetin CoinMarketCap data show.

