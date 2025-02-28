CULTURE
2 minit wey yu go read
FBI say say na North Korea dey behind di biggest tiff of cryptocurrency
Di tief wey happen for Bibibit, one of di biggest crypto exchange for di world, dem say Trader Traitor and Lazarus Group wey dey spread crypto trading apps wey dem modify to include malicious software, dem dey involved.
#NQA52 : Di biggest crypto heist make pipo dey wonder how e happun / Archivo AFP
28 Februwari 2025

Di FBI for America don accuse hackers wey dem say dey connect to North Korea, say dem thief di biggest amount of cryptocurrency wey don ever happen. Di hackers carry Ethereum wey worth almost $1.5 billion from one company wey dey Dubai.

FBI talk say di hackers dey sharp, as dem don already change some of di stolen money into Bitcoin and other virtual currencies. Dem scatter di money across thousands of addresses for different blockchains.

Di FBI still add say di hackers go likely wash di money clean and turn am into fiat currency, na wetin Associated Press report.

Di US government talk say di theft wey happen earlier dis month target one big crypto exchange wey dem dey call Bybit. Dem say di hackers wey involve na TraderTraitor and Lazarus Group, wey people sabi say dem dey do dis kain thing.

FBI explain say di hackers dey use crypto trading apps wey dem don modify with bad software to make di stealing easy. Na so dem dey take dey thief di cryptocurrency.

Bybit confirm wetin FBI talk. Dem say one routine transfer of Ethereum, wey na one of di popular cryptocurrencies, from di offline wallet wey dem dey call 'cold wallet' don get tampered by di hackers. Di hackers move di money go one unknown address.

One blockchain analysis company wey dem dey call Certik describe di theft as di 'biggest' for di history of blockchain transactions. Di stealing even make di price of cryptocurrencies drop for di last few days.

South Korea intelligence agency talk say North Korea don thief about $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency and other virtual money for di last five years. Dem say Pyongyang dey use di money to fund dia nuclear program.

UN expert committee talk say dem dey investigate 58 cyber attacks wey dem say North Korea do between 2017 and 2023. Di attacks don thief about $3 billion wey dem dey use to fund weapons for mass destruction.

