WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Sudan army take full control of di presidential palace
Both sides don promise say dem go continue to dey fight and no be say any peace tok dey sight.
#KUH85 : Di capture of presidential palace by di army na huge move for di ongoing war / AFP
21 Machi 2025

Sudan army don take full control of di Presidential Palace for Khartoum on Friday, Sudan TV and military pipo tok. Dis na one big move for di two-year-old conflict wey scatter di kontri.

Di army dey do search for di area around di palace to find members of di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), na wetin di sources tok. But RSF no gree talk on top di mata.

Di RSF bin quick quick take di palace and most parts of di capital when war start for April 2023. But Sudanese Armed Forces don dey fight back small small for di past months, dey waka near di palace wey dey by River Nile.

RSF, wey don start to set up dia own government dis year, still dey control some parts of Khartoum, Omdurman, and western Sudan. For dia, dem dey try capture di army last stronghold for Darfur, al-Fashir.

If di army fit capture di capital, e fit make dem take full control of central Sudan quick quick, and e go make di east-west division of di kontri strong pass before.

Both di army and RSF don swear say dem no go stop di fight for di rest of di kontri. Till now, no peace talk don happen.

Di war start because of power struggle between Sudan army and RSF as dem dey plan to move go civilian rule.

