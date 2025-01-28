WORLD
More dan 500 gunmen don drop dia guns for Niger Republic - General Mohamed Toumba
Di Niger News Agency (NNA) don tok say di Minister of Internal Affairs and Public Security, General Mohamed Toumba, say dem don divide di pipo wey don surrender dia guns into two different prisons.
28 Jenuwari 2025

Ova 500 young pipo wey dey among rebel groups and terrorist dem for Niger don drop dia gun afta di call wey di President of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tiani, make for peace.

Di Niger News Agency (ANP) tok say na di Minister of Internal Affairs and Public Security, General Mohamed Toumba, announce dis one for Niamey for weekend.

Di agency tok say dem don divide di pipo wey drop dia gun into two camps.

Di two camps na Hamdalaye camp for Tillaberi state and Goudoumari camp for Diffa state.

“To make peace work, we need unity and peace among di different communities,” di minister tok, as e add say di government don take different steps through local committees to educate di pipo.

ANP also tok say General Toumba mention say, “We dey try pass di president message to di young pipo wey join dis groups make dem return to dia country so we fit build Niger for our own beta life.”

E add say di government dey focus on building roads to improve di unity of di kontri.

Private Organizations

Di minister also tok say di kontri dey monitor di activities of private organizations because many of dem no get work registration for Niger Republic.

“We shock say we count up to 4,122 private organizations, including 332 wey come from foreign kontries,” di minister tok, as e add say e see dem as pipo wey dey operate without contributing to di kontri.

E add say di organizations claim say dem don spend 130 billion, money wey nobody fit confirm how dem take spend am.

“I dey among di pipo wey believe say private organizations no dey build kontri, aid no dey ever build kontri,” e tok, as e add say, “if we wan progress, we gatz do am di right way, by depending on ourselves.”

E tok say investigation show say some private organizations dey collaborate with kontries wey dey fight Niger.

Na why Niger don chase some of di organizations comot and dey make sure say dem get control over where di remaining organizations dey operate for di kontri, General Toumba tok.

