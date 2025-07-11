Di Trump administration dis week don tell five African presidents say make dem gree collect migrants from oda kontris wey US wan deport, na wetin two officials wey sabi di mata yarn Reuters on Thursday.

Dem present di plan to di presidents of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon wen dem visit di White House on Wednesday, according to one US official and one Liberian official wey no wan make dem call dia name.

Di White House and di official spokespeople for di five kontris no gree talk wen dem ask dem for comment. E no clear yet if any of di kontris don gree to di plan.

Since Trump return to office for January, di US president don dey push make dem quick deport migrants, even if e mean say dem go send dem go third kontris wen dia home kontris no gree or delay di process.

Deportation plan na part of di meeting agenda

On Saturday, eight migrants – from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Sudan and Vietnam, according to dia lawyers – land for South Sudan capital after dem lose court case to stop dia transfer.

Di Wednesday meeting for di White House na partly to tok about di deportation plan, di US official tok. Liberia government dey “prepare to accommodate” di plan to house migrants for dia capital Monrovia, di US official add.

Di Liberian official confirm say di deportation plan na di main focus for di Wednesday meeting, but e no tok whether di Liberian President Joseph Boakai don gree to di plan.

Di Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday say one internal State Department document wey dem send to di African governments before di meeting dey ask dem to gree for “dignified, safe, and timely transfer from di United States” of third country nationals.

Aid to trade model

Under di plan wey dem propose, di governments go gree say dem no go send di migrants back to dia home kontris or di kontris wey dem dey live before until final decision don dey for dia US asylum matter, di report tok.

Reuters never see di State Department document and dem no fit confirm wetin dey inside.

For di public tok wey Trump give for di Wednesday meeting, e tell di five leaders say e dey change di US approach to Africa from aid to trade, and say di United States na beta partner pass China.

“I hope say we fit reduce di high number of people wey dey overstay dia visas, and also make progress for di safe third country agreements,” Trump add.

E dey with Massad Boulos, senior adviser for Africa, and Stephen Miller, wey dey push immigration policies.