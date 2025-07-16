Di United Nations special rapporteur for Gaza wey dey under siege and di occupied West Bank don talk say e don reach time wey countries for di world go take serious action to stop wetin she call "genocide" for di blockaded area.

Francesca Albanese yarn dis one when she dey talk to delegates from 30 countries wey gather for Colombia capital on Tuesday to discuss di Israeli genocide for Gaza and how dem fit stop di killings wey Israel dey do.

"Every country suppose quick quick check and suspend all di relationship wey dem get with di State of Israel ... and make sure say di private sector for dia country do di same," Albanese talk. "Di Israeli economy dey structured to support di occupation wey don turn to genocide now."

Di goments of Spain, Ireland and China also send dia delegates go di meeting.

Israel don reject di genocide accusation against dem, call am antisemitic "blood libel."

Di conference na South Africa and Colombia dey co-chair am. Last year, Colombia stop to dey export coal go Israeli power plants. Di meeting also get members of di Hague Group, wey be coalition of eight countries wey earlier dis year promise to cut military ties with Israel and obey di International Criminal Court arrest warrant wey dey against Netanyahu.

For many years, South Africa ruling African National Congress party don dey compare Israel policy for Gaza and di occupied West Bank to di oppression wey dem face under apartheid regime of white minority rule, wey end for 1994.

'No be only about Palestine'

Di meeting dey happen as European Union dey consider different actions against Israel, like ban on imports from Israeli illegal settlements, arms embargo and sanctions against Israeli officials wey dem find say dey block peaceful solution to di war.

Colombia Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mauricio Jaramillo, talk on Monday say di countries wey dey di Bogota meeting, wey include Qatar and Türkiye, go discuss diplomatic and judicial actions wey fit put more pressure on Israel to stop di attacks.

Di Colombian official describe Israel actions for Gaza and di occupied West Bank as something wey dey against international order.

"No be only about Palestine," Jaramillo talk for press conference. "E dey about defending international law... and di right to self-determination."

Israeli genocide for Gaza

Israel don kill over 58,000 Palestinians, most of dem na women and children, for di killings wey dem do for Gaza.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey dem destroy, na wetin Palestine official WAFA news agency talk.

Experts still dey talk say di real number of people wey don die pass wetin Gaza authorities report, dem estimate say e fit reach 200,000.

For di genocide, Israel don turn most of di blockaded area to ruins, and almost all di people wey dey dia don lose dia homes.

Dem don block humanitarian aid wey people need badly, and only allow one US-backed aid group wey dem create to bypass UN aid work, but people don condemn am as "death trap."