At least 13 people don die for Bangladesh as lightning strike hit different area, according to wetin Anadolu and local Channel 24 TV tok.

Lightning kill nine people, wey include one pikin and some farmers, for eastern Brahmanbaria and central Kishoreganj districts on Sunday.

Plus that one, one person each die for Chapaiwabganj, Naogaon, Sherpur and Habiganj districts, as Channel 24 report am.

At least four people injure for di lightning strikes.

Before di incident, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) don forecast say thunderstorm go happen for many parts of di kontri on Sunday evening, as heat wave dey sweep di nation, including di capital, Dhaka.

Awareness to save lives

On April 28, at least 17 people die for seven districts for di kontri as lightning strike, wey make people dey call for awareness to save lives.

One voluntary organisation wey dem call Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum, wey dey work to spread awareness about thunderstorm, tok say dem dey worried about di plenty deaths wey lightning dey cause.

Kabirul Bashar, wey be di president of di organisation and na teacher for Jahangirnagar University, tok say over 70 percent of di people wey dey die from lightning na farmers.

E emphasise say awareness dey important to save lives, as no way dey to stop lightning.

According to UN data, about 300 people dey die from lightning every year for Bangladesh. Dis year, 67 people don die from January reach April 30, while 297 people die last year.

Most of di deaths dey happen from April to June. As di number of deaths dey increase, BMD don dey issue lightning warning for Bangladesh since April 1 dis year.