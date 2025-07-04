POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump don reveal plan for UFC fight inside White House
Di US presido say up to 25,000 spectators go attend di championship-level UFC fight for di White House grounds.
FILO PHOTO: Di UFC event dey part of US celebration as dem mark 250 years / Reuters
4 Julai 2025

President Donald Trump don announce say dem go do one big Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight for White House ground, as part of di 'America250' celebration wey dem dey plan to mark di country 250 years anniversary.

Trump talk dis one for Iowa State Fairgrounds on Thursday, say di event go fit carry up to 25,000 people wey go come watch am. Di fight go dey organised by UFC CEO Dana White, wey be Trump close padi.

"All di national parks, battlefields and historic sites for di country go get special events to honour 'America250'... I even dey think say we go do UFC fight," Trump talk.

"Anybody dey watch UFC? Di great Dana White? We go do UFC fight. We go do UFC fight, imagine say na for di White House ground," Trump add.

'E no dey joke'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talk say Trump dey "dead serious" about di plan, but dem still dey try arrange di logistics like permits and how dem go work with National Park Service.

Di UFC fight na part of di bigger plan wey go include professional and amateur events for di whole country to celebrate di 250 years anniversary. But dem never finalise di exact locations, formats and security plans.

Trump na big fan of UFC and e don show face many times for di Octagon. Dana White, wey be di head of UFC, even introduce Trump for di last night of di 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC).

