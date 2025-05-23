WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
US put sanction on Sudan sake of chemical weapon use
Di US State Department say di sanctions na response to alleged use of chemical weapons by di goment for dia war wit paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Sudan army dey fight war with Rapid Support Forces for two years now / AFP
23 Me 2025

Di US don tok say dem go put sanction for Sudan sake of di mata wey dem find say Sudan government use chemical weapon for 2024, as di fight wit di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) still dey go on.

Di US State Department yarn say dem submit di finding on Thursday, wey show say Sudan no follow di Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) law.

"After di 15 days wey Congress go take review di mata, di US go put sanction for Sudan. Di sanction go include restriction for US export to Sudan and also block Sudan from accessing US government credit line," di statement tok.

Chemical weapons wahala

"Di US dey call Sudan government make dem stop to dey use chemical weapon and make dem respect di CWC law. Di US still dey serious to hold anybody wey dey responsible for di spread of chemical weapon accountable," di State Department add.

Dem expect say di sanction go start around June 6, after dem publish am for Federal Register. Sudan government never talk anything about di US decision.

Before-before, di US don put different sanctions for people wey dem believe dey involved for di war.

Di US action dey come as Sudan army dey gain ground against di RSF, wey dem don take back some areas, including di capital, Khartoum.

Since April 2023, RSF and Sudan Armed Forces don dey fight for who go control Sudan. Di fight don kill thousands of people and cause one of di worst humanitarian crisis for di world.

UN and local authorities tok say more than 20,000 people don die and 15 million people don waka comot from dia house.

