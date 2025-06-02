WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Na at least 25 pipo die for di latest attack for Nigeria
Benue na one of di states wey don suffer pass from wahala between nomadic herders and farmers wey dey fight over access to land and resources.
Na at least 25 pipo die for di latest attack for Nigeria
Land palava na im dey mostly cause di kata kata wey dey happun / Reuters
one hour ago

Gunmen don kill at least 25 people for two separate attacks wey happen over di weekend for Benue state, north-central Nigeria, na wetin local authorities tell AFP news agency on Monday. Di attack na di latest violence for one area wey dey known for deadly land wahala.

For Sunday, di attackers kill 14 people for one community wey dem dey call Ankpali, according to Adam Ochega, chairman of di Apa local government council. E still talk say, "threats still dey here and there."

Nomadic herders and farmers don dey clash for Benue state for long time because of land and resources matter. Amnesty International report talk say 6,896 people don die for di last two years for Benue, wey dey central Nigeria. Di area na mixed-religion region, and di kind wahala dey sometimes turn to communal fight.

Police spokeswoman confirm di attack but she no give di number of people wey die. For another attack wey happen Sunday evening for Naka village, Gwer West local government area, 11 people die.

Gwer West council chairman, Ormin Victor, tell AFP say, "So far, we don recover 11 dead bodies and five people dey injured."

Last month, 44 people die for Gwer West within four days. Di reason for di violence no clear, but Victor blame di "coordinated attacks" on Fulani cattle herders. Di herders never talk anything about di accusation.

Di herders dey always talk say dem too dey suffer attacks from farmers, land grabbing, and di poisoning of dia cattle. Di land wey farmers and herders dey use for central Nigeria dey under pressure because of climate change and human expansion, wey dey cause serious competition for di small space wey remain.

Benue state na one of di places wey dis kind violence between herders and farmers don hit pass. Farmers dey accuse herders say dem dey destroy farmland with dia cattle grazing. Di wahala don turn to back-and-forth revenge attacks.

For April alone, plenty attacks for Benue and di neighbouring Plateau state don kill more than 150 people.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us