Gunmen don kill at least 25 people for two separate attacks wey happen over di weekend for Benue state, north-central Nigeria, na wetin local authorities tell AFP news agency on Monday. Di attack na di latest violence for one area wey dey known for deadly land wahala.

For Sunday, di attackers kill 14 people for one community wey dem dey call Ankpali, according to Adam Ochega, chairman of di Apa local government council. E still talk say, "threats still dey here and there."

Nomadic herders and farmers don dey clash for Benue state for long time because of land and resources matter. Amnesty International report talk say 6,896 people don die for di last two years for Benue, wey dey central Nigeria. Di area na mixed-religion region, and di kind wahala dey sometimes turn to communal fight.

Police spokeswoman confirm di attack but she no give di number of people wey die. For another attack wey happen Sunday evening for Naka village, Gwer West local government area, 11 people die.

Gwer West council chairman, Ormin Victor, tell AFP say, "So far, we don recover 11 dead bodies and five people dey injured."

Last month, 44 people die for Gwer West within four days. Di reason for di violence no clear, but Victor blame di "coordinated attacks" on Fulani cattle herders. Di herders never talk anything about di accusation.

Di herders dey always talk say dem too dey suffer attacks from farmers, land grabbing, and di poisoning of dia cattle. Di land wey farmers and herders dey use for central Nigeria dey under pressure because of climate change and human expansion, wey dey cause serious competition for di small space wey remain.

Benue state na one of di places wey dis kind violence between herders and farmers don hit pass. Farmers dey accuse herders say dem dey destroy farmland with dia cattle grazing. Di wahala don turn to back-and-forth revenge attacks.

For April alone, plenty attacks for Benue and di neighbouring Plateau state don kill more than 150 people.