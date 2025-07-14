Cameroon President, Paul Biya, don tok say im go run for di eighth term for di October election wey go happen dis year. Dis one go make am extend im nearly 43 years for power.

Biya, wey be 92 years old, announce di mata for X (wey dem before dey call Twitter) for both French and English.

"I be candidate for di October 12, 2025 presidential election. Make una no worry, my determination to serve una dey strong pass di serious challenges wey dey front of us," na wetin im write.

"Together, no challenge dey wey we no fit face. Di best still dey come," Biya add.

As e be so, Biya na di de facto candidate for di Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), wey im dey lead as party chairman.

But because of im age, people don dey talk about di president health and whether e still get di capacity to govern well.

Some of im old supporters don dey shift body from am for di past months. Two big people for im camp sef don waka comot recently.

Employment minister, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, resign from government for June to contest di election under im own party, Front for di National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC).

Another person wey don waka comot na Bello Bouba Maigari, wey be former prime minister and Biya ally for almost 30 years. E talk say e go run for di National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP).

Both Tchiroma and Maigari party dem don dey follow Biya CPDM party since di country independence for 1960.

Other people wey wan contest include Maurice Kamto, wey come second for di 2018 presidential election and na one of Biya biggest critics. Another person na Cabral Libii, wey dey represent di Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (CPNR).

Candidates get till July 21 to announce say dem wan run for di election.

But di opposition dey divided well well. Dem never fit join hand together to support one candidate, even though plenty people for di country dey vex for di government.

Cameroon people dey always complain about di high rate of youth unemployment, di way price of things dey rise, and di poor public services.

Violence dey happen sometimes too, especially for di English-speaking areas of di country wey na mostly francophone.