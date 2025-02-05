Qatar Prime Minister don tok say dem go support Lebanon institutions and work on joint projects afta Lebanon form dia new government.

For one press conference wey happen for Beirut afta im meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani yarn say Qatar go continue to support Lebanese army.

Qatar don dey give Lebanese army grants for fuel and salary. Lebanon need foreign funds to help dem handle di big money wey dem need for reconstruction afta di war wey happen last year, wey Israeli air strikes scatter plenty parts of di kontri.

"We dey look forward to di formation of di government, and afta dat, we go look into strategic partnership wey go benefit both of us," Al Thani tok.

"Di signs since di beginning of di year don dey positive, whether na di filling of di (Lebanese) presidential vacuum or di change wey happen for Syria," im add.

Apart from di meeting wey im get with Aoun, wey dem elect as president for early January, Thani also meet caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Prime Minister-elect Nawaf Salam and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Salam, wey be judge and di former head of di International Court of Justice, na im dem nominate on January 13 to form Lebanon new cabinet.