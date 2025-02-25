WORLD
3 minit wey yu go read
Wahala for Darfur region of Sudan make MSF stop dia aid operations
Doctors Without Borders say say di "impossibility" to send equipment and staff make dem no get any oda choice.
Wahala for Darfur region of Sudan make MSF stop dia aid operations
Di war don kill many pipo and displace plenty more. (REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig)
25 Februwari 2025

Doctors Without Borders don stop dia work for Sudan Zamzam camp wey dey suffer hunger wahala because fight and attack don too much for di area.

Di international medical aid group, wey people sabi as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), tok on Monday say di fight between Sudan military and di paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), don increase for di camp wey dey North Darfur.

Di fight don make am "no possible" for dem to fit give lifesaving help to di thousands of people wey dey displaced, dem tok for statement. Dem also add say dem don suspend all dia work for Zamzam, including di field hospital wey dem dey run.

"To stop our project for di middle of di wahala wey dey happen for Zamzam na one kain decision wey pain us well well," na wetin Yahya Kalilah, di head of mission for Sudan, tok.

Kalilah explain say di violence wey dey near dem, di wahala to send supply, di "impossibility" to send experienced staff, and di uncertainty of di road wey dey lead out of di camp, na wetin make dem no get choice.

E still tok say MSF team don treat 139 people wey get gunshot and shrapnel wound for dia field hospital dis month, but 11 people die because di hospital no get di equipment wey dem need.

Sudan enter civil war for April 2023 when di fight start between di military and RSF. Di conflict don kill more than 24,000 people, make over 14 million people comot from dia house, and cause hunger for plenty parts of di kontri.

500,000 people dey at risk

Di fight for Zamzam increase well well on February 11-12, na wetin MSF tok. Di field hospital receive 130 wounded people, most of dem get gunshot and shrapnel wound.

Di MSF hospital for Zamzam no fit do trauma surgery for people wey dey critical condition because dem build am to handle di malnutrition wahala wey dey happen for di camp.

Access to water and food for di area don spoil well well because of di fight, na wetin MSF tok. Di central market don dey looted and dem burn am.

Zamzam camp dey house about 500,000 people and dem don see new displaced families wey dey come from Abu Zerega, Shagra, and Saluma. Dem tok say dem see abuse for villages and roads for El Fasher area, including killing, sexual violence, looting and beating.

"For January and December, two of our ambulance wey dey carry patients from di camp to El Fasher dem shoot dem," Kalilah tok.

"Now e don dey more dangerous, and because of dat, plenty people, including patients wey need trauma surgery or emergency caesarean section, dey trapped for Zamzam."

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us