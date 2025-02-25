Doctors Without Borders don stop dia work for Sudan Zamzam camp wey dey suffer hunger wahala because fight and attack don too much for di area.

Di international medical aid group, wey people sabi as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), tok on Monday say di fight between Sudan military and di paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), don increase for di camp wey dey North Darfur.

Di fight don make am "no possible" for dem to fit give lifesaving help to di thousands of people wey dey displaced, dem tok for statement. Dem also add say dem don suspend all dia work for Zamzam, including di field hospital wey dem dey run.

"To stop our project for di middle of di wahala wey dey happen for Zamzam na one kain decision wey pain us well well," na wetin Yahya Kalilah, di head of mission for Sudan, tok.

Kalilah explain say di violence wey dey near dem, di wahala to send supply, di "impossibility" to send experienced staff, and di uncertainty of di road wey dey lead out of di camp, na wetin make dem no get choice.

E still tok say MSF team don treat 139 people wey get gunshot and shrapnel wound for dia field hospital dis month, but 11 people die because di hospital no get di equipment wey dem need.

Sudan enter civil war for April 2023 when di fight start between di military and RSF. Di conflict don kill more than 24,000 people, make over 14 million people comot from dia house, and cause hunger for plenty parts of di kontri.

500,000 people dey at risk

Di fight for Zamzam increase well well on February 11-12, na wetin MSF tok. Di field hospital receive 130 wounded people, most of dem get gunshot and shrapnel wound.

Di MSF hospital for Zamzam no fit do trauma surgery for people wey dey critical condition because dem build am to handle di malnutrition wahala wey dey happen for di camp.

Access to water and food for di area don spoil well well because of di fight, na wetin MSF tok. Di central market don dey looted and dem burn am.

Zamzam camp dey house about 500,000 people and dem don see new displaced families wey dey come from Abu Zerega, Shagra, and Saluma. Dem tok say dem see abuse for villages and roads for El Fasher area, including killing, sexual violence, looting and beating.

"For January and December, two of our ambulance wey dey carry patients from di camp to El Fasher dem shoot dem," Kalilah tok.

"Now e don dey more dangerous, and because of dat, plenty people, including patients wey need trauma surgery or emergency caesarean section, dey trapped for Zamzam."