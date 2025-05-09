WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump don allegedly cut ties with Netanyahu over 'manipulation' concern
Israeli Army Radio tok say US president Donald Trump don cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu as tension dey ground.
Israeli army radio tok say Trump don decide to distance imself from Netanyahu / Reuters
9 Me 2025

US Presido Donald Trump don decide say e no go dey talk direct again wit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, na wetin Israeli Army Radio tok.

Yanir Cozin, wey be tori pesin for Israeli Army Radio, yarn for im X account say Trump make dis decision afta some pipo wey dey close to am tell Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, say Trump dey believe say Netanyahu dey use style dey play am.

One Israeli official still add say di way wey Dermer take yarn during recent tok-tok wit some senior Republican pipo about wetin Trump suppose do, no sweet dem belle. Dem see am as arrogant and e no help matter.

Di official still tok say di pipo wey dey around Trump tell am say "Netanyahu dey use style dey manipulate am."

"Nothing dey vex Trump pass when dem make am look like mumu or say pesin dey use am. Na why e decide to cut contact wit Netanyahu," di official add.

Cozin still point say di Israeli goment no fit bring better plan or timeline about Iran and Yemen Houthis matter, and na wetin dey make di US-Israel relationship dey spoil.

Di Army Radio correspondent also tok say Netanyahu goment never fit bring better plan for Gaza matter.

