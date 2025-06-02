WORLD
Plane break down two times until dem allow pilgrim wey dey go Hajj enter
One Hajj flight wey dey go Saudi Arabia gatz turn back twice for repairs afta dem no allow one young man from Libya enter di plane.
Dem call am divine intervention.

One Libyan man, Ameur Al-Mansour Gaddafi, bin wan enter one flight wey dey carry plenty pilgrims go Saudi Arabia for Hajj. But for last minute, immigration pipo for Sebha International Airport, wey dey central Libya, stop am. Dem say hin surname, Gaddafi, dey flagged, maybe because e resemble de name of former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

Even though Gaddafi beg dem tire, de plane still commot without am. Family members and airport staff dey tell am make e go house, but e no gree. Gaddafi talk say, “I no go comot from here unless na to go Hajj,” as Gulf News report am.

Fate come show face

Not long after de plane don commot, wahala con happen. De plane get technical problem wey affect de air conditioning system, na wetin local media talk. De plane con return back to de airport. As e land, airline staff try make Gaddafi enter de plane by begging de pilot make e open de door. But de pilot no gree, e talk say e no fit because de engine still dey run.

‘I no go fly without am’

As de plane try fly again, another problem happen wey make dem do emergency return. Na then de captain talk say, “I swear I no go fly again unless Amer dey with us for dis plane,” as Arynews report am. Passengers clap and cheer as dem finally allow Gaddafi enter de plane. De moment wey e enter, dem record am for video and e don spread for social media.

Later, Gaddafi talk for local media say, “Na only Hajj I wan go. I believe say if God don write am for me, nothing fit stop am.”

Every year, thousands of Muslims dey go Hajj pilgrimage. Hajj na religious duty wey every Muslim wey get strength and money suppose do at least once for their life. Muslims believe say dis holy journey na God dey call de people wey e choose.

