Pentagon chief share details of Yemen strike for Signal chat — NYT
Di New York Times tok say some pipo wey know di mata well tok say di oda Signal chat include im wife, broda and lawyer.
Dis no be first time wey Trump officials go chop dis kain allegation of play play with classified mata / Reuters
21 Eprel 2025

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth don create another Signal chat wey include im wife and brother, where e share di same tori about one March military air strike against Yemen Houthis. Di same tori dem bin share for another chat wey involve top Trump administration leaders, according to wetin The New York Times report.

One pesin wey sabi wetin dey di chat and di people wey receive di messages, wey no wan make dem call im name because di mata dey sensitive, confirm di second chat to di Associated Press. Di second Signal chat — wey be app wey dem dey sell for market but no dey authorised to use for sensitive or classified national defence tori — get 13 people inside, di pesin tok. Dem also confirm say di chat name na "Defense Team Huddle."

Di report from The New York Times tok say di group include Hegseth wife, Jennifer, wey be former Fox News producer, and im brother Phil Hegseth, wey dem hire for Pentagon as Department of Homeland Security liaison and senior adviser. Both of dem dey follow di defence secretary waka and dey attend high-level meetings.

Hegseth share di flight schedules for di F/A-18 Hornets wey dey target di Houthi group — na di same attack plans wey e share for another Signal chat dat same day, according to di report.

Di tori about di extra chat group don bring fresh wahala for Hegseth and di Trump administration, as dem never take action against di top national security officials wey dey use Signal to discuss military strike plans.

‘Signalgate’ incident

Di first chat, wey national security adviser Mike Waltz set up, include some Cabinet members and e come out for public because Jeffrey Goldberg, wey be editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, join di group.

Di chat content, wey The Atlantic publish, show say Hegseth list di weapons systems and di timeline for di attack on Iran-backed Houthis for Yemen last month.

After Goldberg expose di first Signal chat for March, senior Trump administration officials, including Hegseth, deny say dem share any classified information among di participants.

"Nobody dey text war plans, and na wetin I get to tok about di mata be dat," Hegseth tell reporters.

Di "Signalgate" incident don raise plenty question about how di administration dey handle classified military tori after sensitive details about weapons packages, targets and timing reportedly dey share for di unsecured platform.

