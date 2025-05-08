South African politician Julius Malema, wey people sabi well for im strong stand against di West matter for Africa, don accuse UK authorities on Wednesday say dem deny am visa to talk for one event for Cambridge University because of politics.

Julius Malema, wey be di leader of South Africa Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party, talk say di decision na like ban wey no allow am talk to students and na "one way to shut up political opinion wey no dey agree with dem."

E post for social media platform X say dem don assure am before say dem dey process im visa, but later e receive "regret letter" wey talk say dem no approve im application. Dis one happen while e dey for Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport dey wait for im flight go London.

Malema don before demand make UK pay reparations and apologize to African countries for di wahala wey colonialism cause. E and im party don also accuse di British monarchy say dem play big role for slave trade and di bad things wey happen during colonial time.

BBC report say dem see one letter wey leak from di British high commissioner to South Africa, wey apologize personally to Malema EFF party. Di letter talk say di UK Home Office no fit process Malema visa on time because of "procedural issues."

Di letter from High Commissioner Antony Phillipson mention say di "bad timing" of recent British national holidays na one of di reasons, according to wetin BBC talk. Di Home Office no talk anything about di matter.

Malema suppose talk for one Africa-themed event for Cambridge University on Saturday, na wetin im party yarn. Di politician wey dey always talk strong talk don also take anti-Western position recently for di Ukraine war and di Israel-Hamas conflict.

E don support Russia for di Ukraine invasion and e don accuse Western countries say dem dey support and dey fund wetin e call Israel "genocide" against Palestinians for Gaza.