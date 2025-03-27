Turkey Minista for Justice, Yilmaz Tunc, tok say na di principle of equality for law and di independence of judiciary dem dey follow, as e reject di accusation wey di main opposition party talk say na politics dey enter di investigation wey dem dey do for Istanbul Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, and 105 oda pipo wey dem dey suspect for terrorism and organized crime.

E tok for Thursday say, "For Article 10 of our Constitution, everybody na di same for law eye. Nobody, whether na person, family, group or class, fit get special privilege. Plus, Article 138 of our Constitution dey guide di independence of judiciary." E talk dis one for international media people for Istanbul during press conference.

E beg make dem respect di legal process and e condemn di fake news wey dey fly for public. "To face court and defend yasef na both right and duty," na wetin e add join.

Tunc still tok say di judiciary system for Turkiye dey work without bias, and na di constitutional principles and legal standards dem dey follow. E talk dis one as di Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Office dey investigate 106 suspects, including Imamoglu.

Di investigation get two different cases. One na Terrorism Investigation Bureau dey handle, wey focus on di allegation say dem dey help terrorist organization. Di oda one na Organized Crime Investigation Bureau dey handle, wey involve bribery, embezzlement, tender manipulation, serious fraud, and illegal data collection.

Prosecutors talk say di main evidence na Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) reports, tax audits, inspector findings, and witness statements. Di accusation include say dem manipulate public tenders, pressure companies wey win tenders, collect Istanbul residents data without permission, and illegal financial transactions wey join di purchase of di Istanbul provincial headquarters of di Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Dem talk say di companies wey win di tenders dey forced to do different jobs and business transactions to benefit di suspects financially. Di money wey dem make from dis or from unknown sources, dem transfer am go businesses wey get link with di suspects.

Di Justice Minister reject di opposition party claim say di case na political matter. "Since di detention operations start, some people don dey try put pressure for judiciary body, even though dem no sabi di investigation details, di allegations, di defense or di evidence."

E sharply reject di attempt to link di case with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as e tok say, "Na independent judiciary authorities dey fully handle dis investigation."

Tunc criticize di international reaction to di investigation, as e warn against wetin e call biased judgment of Turkiye legal system. "We no go gree for dis kind prejudice and double standard attitude towards Turkiye. For many of dis countries, politicians and government officials dey also face court investigations and prosecution," na wetin e talk.

E insist say na court suppose settle legal matters, no be public campaigns. E still highlight di judiciary reforms wey Turkiye don do for di past 23 years, like improvement for fair trial rights, freedom of expression, and legal remedy options, including appeal system and right to apply to di Constitutional Court.

As e confirm Turkiye commitment to democratic values and judiciary integrity, e tok say, "Trust for impartial and independent Turkish judiciary dey very important. Make we dey calm dey follow di process and respect di final decision."