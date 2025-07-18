US Presido Donald Trump don get one kain vein condition, di White House tok, afta pipo dey wonder about di bruise wey dey him hand and di way him leg swell.

Di 79-year-old man, wey for January 2025 become di oldest person wey don ever be president, dey diagnosed with 'chronic venous insufficiency,' na wetin White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tok give reporters on Thursday.

Di discoloration wey people dey see for Trump right hand, na 'tissue irritation' wey come from di plenty handshakes wey him dey do and di aspirin wey him dey take as part of him heart treatment, Leavitt tok.

Di presidential doctor, Sean Barbabella, tok say Trump 'still dey very healthy' even with di condition, for one letter wey di White House release.

Trump dey always brag say him health and energy dey kampe, and di administration even post one picture wey show am as Superman recently.

Trump don accuse Democrats before say dem hide di mental and physical wahala of Joe Biden, wey be 82 years old when him comot for office for January.

Leavitt tok say di tori about Trump swollen leg and bruised hand don dey trend online, especially afta dem see am for di FIFA Club World Cup final for New Jersey. She tok say di president notice small swelling for him leg recently, and White House doctors check am 'just to make sure say e no serious.'

Ultrasound test show say na 'chronic venous insufficiency,' one common condition wey dey happen to people wey don pass 70 years. Di condition dey happen when di veins for leg no dey work well to carry blood go di right place.

Leavitt tok say Trump tell her make she share di diagnosis so everything go dey open and clear.

Dr. Matt Heinz, one doctor from Tucson, Arizona, tok say di condition dey very common, especially for older people. E happen because di vein valves no dey work well again.

Heinz tok say, 'E dey normal as person dey old, and if person fat, e fit make am worse. But I hear say di president don dey lose weight, so e fit dey help small.'

Di White House tok say di condition no serious, and dem no see any sign of deep vein thrombosis or heart wahala. Trump heart dey normal, and e no get kidney or other big health issue, Leavitt add.

About di bruise for him hand, Leavitt tok say na 'normal side effect of aspirin therapy.' But before now, di White House dey dismiss di matter, say na because of di plenty handshakes wey Trump dey do.

Di health of US presidents don always dey under watch, but since 2017, di two oldest presidents don make di matter serious pass before. Biden health bin dey big topic for di 2024 election, and e even drop him second term campaign afta one bad debate with Trump.

Republicans for di House of Representatives don even summon Biden aides, including him doctor, to come testify about him mental health. Biden bin dey diagnosed with prostate cancer for May.

As for Trump, dem tok say di treatment go involve compression socks, exercise, and maybe weight loss, instead of any serious surgery. Heinz tok say di swelling fit mean something serious like heart wahala, but e no get di full information.