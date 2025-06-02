New Delhi Minister for Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, don talk say Tesla no go dey manufacture electric cars for India anytime soon. E still add say Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen dey among di foreign car companies wey dey look India new electric vehicle policy.

“Tesla no wan produce cars for India,” na wetin im talk.

Tesla don dey eye di world third-biggest car market for long, but di high tariffs wey dem dey charge don make dem hold back. Elon Musk, di Tesla oga, don talk before say di tariffs for India na one of di highest for di world.

India don finalize dia electric vehicle (EV) policy on Monday, wey go reduce import tax for foreign carmakers wey gree invest to build EVs for di country.

Di policy, wey dem don dey work on for one year, na to attract Tesla make dem come set up manufacturing for di country. But under di new plan, companies go fit import small number of electric cars with lower import duty of 15 percent instead of di current 70 percent, if dem gree invest $486 million to build EVs for India, na wetin di Ministry of Heavy Industries tok.

Di companies go need set up manufacturing factory for India and start operation within three years after dem get approval. Dem go still need meet some local content requirements.

Local companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra don already put plenty money for local EV manufacturing, and dem dey plan to do more. Dem don also dey against di idea of reducing duty for foreign companies.

For 2024, EV sales for India, wey Tata Motors dey lead, na only 2.5 percent of di total 4.3 million car sales. Di government dey plan to increase am reach 30 percent by 2030.