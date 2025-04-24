WORLD
3 minit wey yu go read
Zelenskyy cut short visit to South Africa afta deadly attack for Kiev
Ramaphosa bin invite Zelenskyy for February as Trump criticize both leaders and push one-sided peace tok wey sideline Ukraine and Europe.
Ukraine presido Zelensky as e land to meet South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, April 24, 2025. / AP
24 Eprel 2025

Di Ukraine Presido, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, don tok say im go cut short im waka go South Africa so im fit rush go back Kiev afta Russian missile strike wey kill at least nine pipo for di capital.

"I don cancel part of di programme for dis visit and I go return Ukraine immediately afta di meeting wit di Presido of South Africa," Zelenskyy tok for social media. Di Ukraine leader bin just land for South Africa few hours before.

Presido Zelenskyy suppose land South Africa on Thursday for two-day state visit wey Presido Cyril Ramaphosa invite am come. Di Presido spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, tok for statement on Wednesday say dis na di first time Ukraine Presido go visit di kontri, and di visit go help both kontri dem discuss beta relationship and expand cooperation for trade and agriculture.

Magwenya still tok say di waka go also give chance to look into how dem fit achieve long-term peace. Dis visit na follow-up to Ramaphosa own waka go Ukraine for 2023 as part of di Africa Peace Initiative.

Step towards Europe

“South Africa don face criticism before say dem dey take ambiguous position for di conflict,” na wetin Priyal Singh, wey be researcher for Institute for Security Studies, yarn AFP.

Ramaphosa bin invite di Ukraine leader for February as South Africa dey face pressure from US Presido Donald Trump, wey also dey criticize Zelenskyy and try negotiate end to di war without involve Ukraine or di European allies.

As Washington don reduce international aid and trade, South Africa don dey move closer to Europe, wey don also criticize di kontri ambiguous position on di Russia war, Singh tok.

“South Africa dey try find common ground wit di European partners; dem sabi say di partnership dey important,” Singh tok AFP.

“South Africa dey play positive role,” na wetin Fulgencio Garrido Ruiz, deputy head of di EU mission for South Africa, tok.

“Dis na positive step for multilateral efforts to achieve inclusive, sustainable and comprehensive peace,” im tok about Zelenskyy visit.

E no mean say South Africa go abandon di relationship wit Moscow sha, as Ramaphosa call Russia for October “ally and precious friend.”

Ramaphosa and Presido Vladimir Putin bin talk on Monday to “affirm di strong bilateral relations,” according to South African government statement.

“South Africa go continue to engage all di interested and affected parties, including di Ukraine government, on how dem go find road to peace,” di statement tok.

Even as Pretoria dey pursue dis goal, Kiev own interest na to grow dia international standing and footprint for di African continent.

