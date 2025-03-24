Na di second time dem dey try am. For 2017, SPÖ and ÖVP wey be di government dat time, dem start law wey go control how Muslim women go dey wear cloth. Dat time, dem ban di use of face veil as part of integration law. Nobody really fight di law dat time. E no even tey, dem begin bring more laws and rules.

Right-Right Government

Under di short time wey Kurz-Strache government (ÖVP and FPÖ) rule from 2017 to 2019, dem quick quick dey push di matter. For less than two years, dem first ban hijab for kindergarten, even though e no make sense because small pikin no dey wear hijab for dat age. Dis agreement wey dem do between di federal and state governments na just temporary, but e open road for dem to later ban hijab for primary school.

Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache talk say na di first step be dis, as dem plan to extend am go secondary school, university, and even public service later.

Constitutional Court Stop Dem

But di Constitutional Court come block di road. Dem look di case wey some people carry come and talk say di law no follow constitution. Dis one scatter di plan wey ÖVP and di Green Party (2020-2024) get to ban hijab for secondary school and later for teachers.

New Attempt with Three-Party Coalition

Now wey ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS dey rule together, dem don start di matter again. E don clear say dem no need di right-wing FPÖ to push dis kind law. For di coalition agreement, dem include hijab ban for school for pikin wey never reach 14 years. ÖVP and NEOS even use dis matter campaign during election.

Conservative politicians like Claudia Plakolm, wey be Minister for Europe, Integration and Family, dey talk say "We be Christian country." Even though e no sure say she discuss am with di other secular parties, e show di Christian-democratic party agenda.

How Dem Wan Make Am Constitutional?

Di government never talk how dem wan make sure say di law go follow constitution dis time. But dem dey think to involve children and youth welfare. Di government dey bring all di tools wey dem get to control di matter.

Before, di focus wey dem put for Muslim women alone na wetin make di Constitutional Court call di law discriminatory. If dem ban all religious dress, e go affect di idea of Jewish-Christian harmony wey dem dey always talk about.

Di same old talk dey come back: dem say dem wan help young Muslim girls get "freedom" and "self-determination." But di irony be say na white men and women dey try tell another religion wetin be self-determination. Di matter no be about serious debate; na just to use small talk justify wetin dem wan do.

Liberal Support

Di liberal party wey dey against societal control dey support di hijab ban. Di new liberal Education Minister talk say e dey "hard to know di difference between force and choice" when e reach religious hair covering. Because e no sure, e dey support di ban. So, di liberal values no stop dem.

One of NEOS founders, Matthias Strolz, talk say "Make we help all children fly." But di new liberal move dey look like say dem wan break di wings.

Where Dis Matter Dey Go?

Dis ban dey show di anti-Muslim feeling wey don spread, not just for government but also among di people. If dem pass di law, people go still carry di matter go court. But di Muslim girls wey go dey fear and confused go suffer pass. History don show say dis kind ban dey encourage attack on Muslim women. Di idea say Muslim girls fit dey public without fear don dey criminalize.

Before di law go even start, di society go dey more divided. If dem pass di law, na long court fight go follow.