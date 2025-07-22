Pope Leo XIV yarn for phone on Monday wit Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to tok about di kasala wey dey happen for Gaza and di wahala wey dey increase for West Bank, na wetin di Holy See Press Office talk.

For di tok, di Vatican release one statement wey show say di pope still dey beg make dem protect civilians and follow wetin international humanitarian law talk.

“Di Holy Father repeat him call say make dem respect international humanitarian law well well, and e talk say make dem protect civilians and holy places, no use force anyhow, and no carry pipo comot from dia place by force,” di press release tok.

As di Vatican describe di mata as one "tragic humanitarian situation," di pope talk say e dey very important to carry help go meet di civilians wey di kasala don affect.

Humanitarian aid

“Dem talk say e dey urgent to help di pipo wey di wahala don affect pass and make dem allow humanitarian aid enter well well,” di statement tok.

Di two leaders still remember one diplomatic milestone wey join di Holy See and di State of Palestine.

Di pope talk say e remember di tenth anniversary of di Comprehensive Agreement between di Holy See and di State of Palestine, wey dem sign on June 26, 2015, and e start to dey work on January 2, 2016,” di statement end.