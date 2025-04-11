CLIMATE
2 minit wey yu go read
Ova 100 pipo die afta heavy rain, storm hit India and Nepal
Di weather office for India dey expect anoda heavy rain wit thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds for central and eastern India till Saturday.
Authorities dey warn say di worst dey far from over as more rains dey come/ Photo: Reuters
11 Eprel 2025

About 100 people don die since Wednesday sake of heavy rain wey fall for some parts of India and Nepal, na wetin officials and media talk. Di weather department don predict say more rain go still fall for di region wey no dey normal for dis time.

Di Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bin raise warning on Wednesday say di country go face plenty wahala, as heatwave go dey for di western parts and thunderstorm go scatter di eastern and central areas.

For di eastern state of Bihar, at least 64 people don die for rain-related wahala since Wednesday, na wetin one senior official from di state disaster management department tell Reuters.

Local media still report say more than 20 people don die for Uttar Pradesh, di most populous state for India.

Meanwhile, for Nepal wey dey near India, lightning and heavy rain don kill at least eight people, na wetin di National Disaster Authority officials talk.

India weather office dey expect heavy rain with thunderstorm, lightning and strong wind for central and eastern India till Saturday.

Di monsoon season normally dey start for June for southern India, but di summer months for recent years don dey carry serious heatwaves wey don kill plenty people.

Di state-run IMD talk last week say India go experience hotter April, as di temperature go dey above normal for most parts of di country.

