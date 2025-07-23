BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
US export more crude oil to Nigeria pass wetin dem dey import
Dis na di first time in history wey US export more crude to di West African kontri pass wetin dem dey import.
US export more crude oil to Nigeria pass wetin dem dey import
For the first time in US history, di kontri export more crude to Nigeria than dem dey import. / Photo: Reuters
one day ago

Di United States turn net exporter of crude oil to Nigeria for February and March, as demand for crude oil for US East Coast reduce sake of refinery maintenance, and di Dangote refinery increase Nigeria demand for crude inputs, na wetin di US Energy Information Administration tok for one note on Tuesday.

Dis na di first time wey US go export more crude oil to Nigeria pass wetin dem dey import. Normally, Nigeria dey among di countries wey US dey import crude oil from, and last year Nigeria rank number nine for di list.

Nigeria Dangote oil refinery – wey be di biggest for Africa and dey for di outskirts of Lagos – start to process crude oil for January 2024 after many years of delay. Di refinery dey plan to reach full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day dis year, according to wetin EIA tok.

US crude oil export to Nigeria reach 111,000 barrels per day for February and 169,000 barrels per day for March. Meanwhile, di import wey be 133,000 barrels per day for January, drop go 54,000 barrels per day for February and 72,000 barrels per day for March.

Di drop for import na because of maintenance wey dem do for di Phillips 66 Bayway refinery for New Jersey, na wetin EIA tok. But later for di year, import increase as di Bayway refinery resume normal operation for April, and Dangote refinery sef get some unplanned maintenance.

Dis kain trend no sure say e go last, as market dey change well well, na wetin Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for RJO Futures, tok.

“Di new refinery for Nigeria and di wahala to secure domestic supply na wetin cause di unique flow wey we see earlier dis year. But going forward, as di refinery dey plan to secure domestic supply and fit dey look other crude grades, e go hard to predict if di volume wey dey flow from US to Nigeria go continue,” Giovanni Staunovo, wey be analyst for UBS, tok.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us