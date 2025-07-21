WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
Netanyahu office tok say di Prime Minister dey recover from 'food poisoning'
Di Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffer from food poisoning and e go rest for three days, im office tok on Sunday.
Benjamin Netanyahu / Photo: Reuters
21 Julai 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu don get diagnosis say im get intestinal inflammation, and im go rest for three days, na wetin im office tok on Sunday.

For di statement wey Netanyahu office release, dem talk say di prime minister fall sick for night after e chop food wey don spoil. Dem describe im health condition as good, and dem talk say, "under di guidance of im doctors, di prime minister go dey house rest for di next three days and still dey manage di affairs of state from dia."

According to Channel 12, Netanyahu no go fit attend di Knesset meeting wey dem plan for Sunday, and e no go show for di trial session wey dem schedule for Monday for Tel Aviv District Court.

Corruption trial

Netanyahu dey appear for court two times every week for im corruption trial. Di trial start on May 24, 2020, and na di first time for Israel history wey sitting leader go stand as criminal defendant for court.

E still get charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity wey dem put for im head. Di International Criminal Court don issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for November 2024 because of di atrocities wey happen for Gaza, where dem talk say nearly 59,000 people, mostly women and children, don die since October 2023.

