Di US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) don cancel di visa of four international students wey dey Columbia University for New York City, na wetin Columbia Daily Spectator student newspaper report on Sunday.

Columbia University Provost, Angela Olinto, announce di tori through email wey she send give di whole campus. She talk say di university hear about di visa cancellation "for di past two days," but dem no sabi di exact time wey di students' visa take dey revoked.

Olinto yarn say di campus officials no get any notification from di Trump administration about di visa wahala. Na through "proactive daily checks" for di Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) dem take find out.

SEVIS na online system wey DHS dey use track and monitor di records and information of international students wey dey di US.

Olinto talk say di International Students and Scholars Office dey "monitor di situation well well" by dey inform students about any change for their SEVIS status and dey connect dem with external legal help.

DHS cancel visa because of ‘small traffic wahala’

Based on wetin people dey talk, Olinto accuse DHS say dem dey punish international students anyhow because dem join pro-Palestinian protests or because of small criminal wahala. She talk say dem dey collect di students' visa and dey tell dem make dem comot di country sharp sharp.

"Di federal government don start to dey cancel visa for international students across di country because of small small wahala, including traffic violations," na wetin Olinto talk.

Minnesota State University for Mankato talk last week say dem cancel di visa of five international students for di school, but dem no clear why dem do am. Di University President, Edward Inch, yarn say na when dem check di international student database dem find out.

US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, talk for one press conference on March 27 say di State Department don already cancel more than 300 student visas because of improper social activism for campus.

"We give una visa make una come study and get degree, no be to turn social activist wey go scatter our university campuses," na wetin Rubio talk. "If we give you visa and you decide say you wan do dat kain thing, we go collect am back."

"Anytime I see one of dis kain people, I dey collect their visa," Rubio add.