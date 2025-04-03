WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Students chain demself to protest Mahmoud Khalil mata
Four students chain demself to bars of main entrance gate of Columbia university campus to protest say make dem release Mahmoud Khalil.
Di students bin dey chant slogans like ‘free Palestine’ ‘’free Mahmoud Khalil / Reuters
3 Eprel 2025

Students for Columbia University for New York, US, bin chain demsef for di entrance gate of di school campus to demand make dem release Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, wey dem detain because e lead protest wey support Palestine last Spring.

One group of students, mostly Jewish pipo, organise di protest on Wednesday to show say dem no happy as dem detain Khalil.

Di students hang Palestinian flag for di school gate, and dem friends wey dey inside and outside di school support dem with slogan and banner wey carry di same message.

Police later enter di matter after di chain protest don last pass one hour. Dem use chainsaw cut di chain and carry di students comot from di school, but dem no arrest anybody.

Khalil lawyer, Amy Greer, talk say even though Khalil dey US as "permanent resident wey get green card" and e wife na US citizen, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement still detain am and cancel e green card.

Khalil na di first person for di list of students wey US authorities don detain or dey find to deport because dem dey support Palestine.

Few days after Khalil arrest, dem arrest another pro-Palestine student, Badar Khan Suri, wey be Indian researcher for Georgetown University. E lawyer talk say dem arrest am because e wife na Palestinian.

After dem arrest Suri, authorities begin find another pro-Palestine student, Momodou Taal, make e surrender himself.

On March 25, Yunseo Chung, wey be Columbia University student, talk say she don sue di Trump administration to stop dem from deporting her from US because she join pro-Palestine protest last Spring.

Di same March 25, Rumeysa Ozturk, wey dey do PhD for Tufts University, dem kidnap am for broad daylight by US authorities because she dey criticise wetin Israel dey do for Gaza.

